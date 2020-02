Επιτροπή των Περιφερειών: τί είπαν Τζιτζικώστας – Cordeiro μετά την εκλογή τους – οι προτεραιότητες για τα επόμενα χρόνια

1st PRESS conference 🎥📝 of the newly elected @CoR_President Apostolos Tzitzikostas & Vice-President @VascoCordeiro3 Vasco Cordeiro now at Inaugural #CoRplenary, laying out their objectives for the new #eulocal mandate 2020-2025. pic.twitter.com/KVxcK4FSBD

— European Committee of the Regions (@EU_CoR) February 12, 2020