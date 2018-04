Επίτροπος Κρέτσου: Ενιαία νομοθεσία για διασυνοριακά έργα

We have various options for our #CohesionPolicy in long term #EUBudget

▶If we maintain same level of support, it will cost €370 bn

🔽If we end support for regions in transitions, we will save €95 bn

⏬If we limit support further, we will save €124 bn

What would you opt for?

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 12, 2018