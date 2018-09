Ελεγκτικό Συνέδριο ΕΕ: να μην καταστεί αυτοσκοπός η απορρόφηση των κονδυλίων της Συνοχής

#EUcohesion #absorption – Delays in finalising the legal framework and slow progress with spending plans put national administrations under pressure to use the money quickly, sometimes at the expense of #performance, warn @EUauditors ▶️ https://t.co/0xT8ifTSL5 pic.twitter.com/AA70u4RZ2r

— European Court of Auditors (@EUauditors) September 13, 2018