Τέλος στα πλαστικά μίας χρήσης από το 2021 – η Ευρωβουλή επικύρωσε τη συμφωνία

Parliament has approved a new law banning single-use plastic items:

✔️ Items such as single-use straws to be banned by 2021

✔️ 90% collection target for plastic bottles by 2029

✔️ More stringent application of the polluter pays principle

Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Zthe3AnAA1 pic.twitter.com/IXAittyHUt

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) March 27, 2019