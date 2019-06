Σύνοδος Κορυφής: Ναυάγιο για τον στόχο μιας ουδέτερης κλιματικά Ευρώπης το 2050

EU leaders failed to agree on #ClimateNeutralEU by 2050 and an increase of the 2030 climate target.

They need to fix this at another #EUCO ahead of the UN Summit in September – otherwise the EU will go from a leader to a loser in climate protection.https://t.co/RZCAR43eh6 pic.twitter.com/FnDmik7eBS

— CAN EUROPE (@CANEurope) June 20, 2019