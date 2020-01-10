The Capitals – Τα ευρωπαϊκά νέα της ημέρας από το δίκτυο της EURACTIV

Το “The Capitals” σας μεταφέρει τα τελευταία νέα από όλη την Ευρώπη μέσα από τη σκοπιά των δημοσιογράφων του δικτύου της EURACTIV.com.

Λισαβόνα

Για πρώτη φορά μετά την επιστροφή της χώρας στη δημοκρατία το 1974, το πορτογαλικό κοινοβούλιο θα έχει την ευκαιρία να εγκρίνει σήμερα κρατικό προϋπολογισμό με πλεόνασμα .

Παρόλο που έχει μόνο 108 βουλευτές στο κοινοβούλιο των 230 εδρών, η σοσιαλιστική κυβέρνηση βασίζεται στην αποχή των άλλων αριστερών κομμάτων και του Κόμματος Άνθρωποι-Ζώα-Φύση (PAN) για να περάσει τον προϋπολογισμό της στην πρώτη από τις τρεις ψηφοφορίες.

Μετά από τέσσερα χρόνια διακυβέρνησης με την αριστερά, και ειδικότερα με το Πορτογαλικό Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα (PCP), το Αριστερό Φόρουμ (ΒΕ) και το Κόμμα Οικολόγων Πράσινοι (ENP), η κυβέρνηση με επικεφαλής τον Πρωθυπουργό António Costa αναγκάστηκε να διαπραγματευτεί με πρώην κοινοβουλευτικούς εταίρους προκειμένου να εξασφαλίσει τη βιωσιμότητα της πρότασης του προϋπολογισμού.

Προς το παρόν, τα κόμματα της Αριστεράς -Πράσινοι και PAN-, μολονότι είναι πολύ επικριτικά απέναντι στην πρόταση της κυβέρνησης και ειδικότερα για το πλεόνασμα 0,2% που προβλέπεται στο σχέδιο προϋπολογισμού, αναφέρουν ότι θα απέχουν από τη σημερινή ψηφοφορία. Εν τω μεταξύ, τα συντηρητικά και ακροδεξιά κόμματα της Πορτογαλίας , το CDS (κεντροδεξιά), η Φιλελεύθερη Πρωτοβουλία (δεξιά) και η Chega (ακροδεξιά) επικρίνουν την πρόταση του προϋπολογισμού, λέγοντας ότι θα αυξήσει τη φορολογική επιβάρυνση.

Read the full article of José Pedro Santos from Lusa.pt (in English and Portuguese)

///

Αθήνα

Η Ελλάδα θα περιμένει την σχετική έκθεση της Κομισιόν πριν πάρει τις αποφάσεις της για τα θέματα τεχνολογίας στην ανάπτυξη των δικτύων 5G, τονίζει ο Υπουργός Ψηφιακής Διακυβέρνησης Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης μιλώντας στην ελληνική EURACTIV.

Και αυτό γιατί το ζήτημα της κινητής τηλεφωνίας 5ης γενιάς (5G) δεν είναι αποκλειστικά τεχνολογικό θέμα, όπως συνέβαινε για παράδειγμα με τα παλαιότερα δίκτυα – για παράδειγμα με την κινητή τηλεφωνία 4ης γενιάς (4G) που χρησιμοποιούμε σήμερα. «Είναι και ζήτημα εθνικής ασφάλειας και προστασίας των κρίσιμων υποδομών της χώρας», μας λέει χαρακτηριστικά.

Το ζήτημα, όπως έχουμε περιγράψει αρκετές φορές, έχει προκύψει από την επιμονή των ΗΠΑ να μη χρησιμοποιηθεί κινεζικός εξοπλισμός – και ιδίως της εταιρείας HUAWEI, η ΖΤΕ για παράδειγμα είναι στο απυρόβλητο ακόμη. Οι Αμερικάνοι φοβούνται ότι μέσω του κινεζικού εξοπλισμού θα έχουν πρόσβαση οι κινεζικές αρχές και υπηρεσίες στα δίκτυα των δυτικών χωρών, κάτι που τόσο η κυβέρνηση της Κίνας όσο και η εταιρεία HUAWEI αρνούνται κατηγορηματικά. Ήδη όμως οι ΗΠΑ έχουν απαγορεύσει τον εξοπλισμό αυτό και έχουν ξεκινήσει πλήρη αποκλεισμό της HUAWEI από την αμερικανική αγορά και τις αμερικανικές εταιρείες – σε βαθμό που η κινεζική εταιρεία αναπτύσσει δικό της λειτουργικό κινητών τηλεφώνων ώστε να μην έχει πρόβλημα με την Google χρησιμοποιώντας το Android.

Το θέμα, παρά τις αιτιάσεις των Κινέζων είναι υπαρκτό, καθώς απασχολεί πολλές χώρες και την ΕΕ στο σύνολό της. Για αυτό η Κομισιόν, με τους πόρους που διαθέτει, «διατάχθηκε» από τα κράτη μέλη να βοηθήσει με τη δημιουργία μιας έκθεσης – ή μάλλον ενός πακέτου εργαλείων ανάλυσης – για την κυβερνοασφάλεια – ειδικά για το 5G. Όσα περιέχονται στην έκθεση αυτή θα βοηθήσουν τα κράτη – μέλη να λάβουν αποφάσεις. Η έκθεση δεν είναι δεσμευτική, αλλά σε αντίθεση με τα περισσότερα κείμενα της Κομισιόν, αυτή είναι πολυαναμενόμενη από τις εθνικές κυβερνήσεις.

Μια από αυτές είναι και η Ελληνική. Διότι πλησιάζει ο χρόνος των αποφάσεων. Η Ελλάδα έχει δεσμευτεί ότι θα προχωρήσει σε διαγωνισμό για το φάσμα που θα χρησιμοποιήσουν τα δίκτυα 5G μέχρι το τέλος του 2020. Και είναι απαραίτητο να είναι γνωστοί οι όροι που θα βάλει το κράτος στην επιλογή εξοπλισμού (αν βάλει, τελικά…) πριν κάνουν τις προσφορές τους.

Θυμίζουμε ότι η EURACTIV.gr είχε καταγράψει με ευκρίνεια τη θέση της ελληνικής κυβέρνησης, στο πλαίσιο του αφιερώματος του δικτύου της EURACTIV για το 5G δίλημμα της Ευρώπης.

«Το 5G δεν είναι ένα εθνικό ζήτημα, αλλά ένα ευρωπαϊκό. Η Ελλάδα θα αποφασίσει το δρόμο της όταν η Ευρώπη αποφασίσει την πορεία της», τόνιζε εγκαίρως υψηλόβαθμη πηγή της κυβέρνησης, σημειώνοντας μάλιστα ότι θα είναι σύμφωνο με το τί θα αποφασίσουν από κοινού όλα τα κράτη μέλη.

Ο Υπουργός Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης, ακόμη και μετά την επίσκεψη Μητσοτάκη στις ΗΠΑ όπου συζητήθηκε εκ νέου το ζήτημα, παραμένει στην ίδια θέση, λέγοντας στην EURACTIV.gr ότι «αναμένουμε τα συμπεράσματα της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής και μετά θα λάβουμε αποφάσεις, αφού συνεκτιμήσουμε την προηγούμενη κατάσταση, δηλαδή τις υφιστάμενες επενδύσεις».

Η επίσκεψη Μητσοτάκη στις ΗΠΑ ίσως γύρει την πλάστιγγα

Οι ΗΠΑ έθεσαν εκ νέου στον Πρωθυπουργό και την Ελληνική Αντιπροσωπεία το θέμα του 5G και της απαίτησής τους να μην χρησιμοποιηθεί κινεζικός εξοπλισμός και μάλιστα όχι για εμπορικούς λόγους αλλά επειδή αποτελεί θέμα ασφαλείας. Το ανακοινωθέν του Λευκού Οίκου για την επίσκεψη αναφέρει ηθελημένα αφαιρετικά και σύντομα ότι οι δύο ηγέτες συζήτησαν «την κοινή προσέγγιση των δύο χωρών στην ασφάλεια του 5G». Η πίεση ήταν αναμενόμενη και είχε προεξοφληθεί ήδη από την προετοιμασία της συνάντησης. Αλλά αξίζει να τονίσουμε ότι στην Ελληνική Αντιπροσωπεία ΔΕΝ συμμετείχε ο αρμόδιος Υπουργός Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης – μάλλον από επιλογή της Ελληνικής Κυβέρνησης… – παρά τις «αμερικανικές» καταβολές του (λόγω σπουδών). Ούτε έχει προκύψει ακόμη λεπτομερής καταγραφή των όσων συζητήθηκαν πίσω από τις κλειστές πόρτες μεταξύ των δύο κυβερνήσεων – ίσως γίνουμε λίγο σοφότεροι μετά τις ενημερώσεις των πολιτικών αρχηγών από τον Πρωθυπουργό.

Να σημειωθεί πάντως ότι ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ αμέσως μετά τη συνάντηση των δύο ηγετών κατηγόρησε την Κυβέρνηση ότι «παρέδωσε» χωρίς αντάλλαγμα και αμαχητί την υπόθεση 5G στις ΗΠΑ χωρίς αντάλλαγμα.

Είναι πάντως γεγονός ότι η Ελληνική Κυβέρνηση είναι σε δύσκολη θέση καθώς και η Κίνα πιέζει προς την κατεύθυνση όχι της επιλογής της HUAWEI αλλά της μη ύπαρξης ρήτρας που να αποκλείει οποιαδήποτε (κινεζική) εταιρεία. Και αυτό γιατί μάλλον νιώθουν σίγουροι ότι σε περίπτωση ελεύθερου ανταγωνισμού, η HUAWEI θα κερδίσει μεγάλο μέρος των συμβολαίων ανάπτυξης δικτύων 5G καθώς ομολογείται από όλους ότι ο εξοπλισμός της είναι φθηνότερος – και αρκετοί υποστηρίζουν ότι είναι και ταχύτερος από τους ανταγωνιστές επί ευρωπαϊκού εδάφους…

Η Αθήνα δεν θέλει μεν να δυσαρεστήσει τον σταθερό της σύμμαχο, τις ΗΠΑ – και πιθανόν αντιλαμβάνεται πλέον καλύτερα τις θέσεις τους… – αλλά από την άλλη πλευρά η Ελλάδα έχει «χτίσει» τα τελευταία χρόνια μια σταθερή σχέση με την κινεζική πλευρά όσον αφορά τις επενδύσεις (με προμετωπίδα αυτή της COSCO στον Πειραιά) και προσδοκά και άλλες κινήσεις από τον κινεζικό δράκο – που ίσως παγώσουν αν υπάρξουν τέτοιου είδους αποκλεισμοί…

Σε κάθε περίπτωση, η δήλωση του Υπουργού Ψηφιακής Διακυβέρνησης ότι δεν είναι μόνο τεχνολογικό θέμα αλλά και θέμα ασφάλειας, πέραν της αναφοράς σε ευρωπαϊκή λύση που ήταν μέχρι τώρα η κύρια θέση, βάζει το ζήτημα σε έναν δρόμο στον οποίο η κυβερνοασφάλεια έχει πρωτεύοντα ρόλο.

Σε κάθε περίπτωση η Ελληνική Κυβέρνηση καλείται να πάρει αποφάσεις σύντομα, διότι πλησιάζει η ώρα του διαγωνισμού για το φάσμα. Και τον τελευταίο λόγο, προφανώς λόγω των υψηλών πιέσεων, θα έχει ο Πρωθυπουργός. Εκτός και αν η έκθεση της Κομισιόν ανοίξει κάποιο παράθυρο ευκαιρίας για διαφορετικό χειρισμό. Πάντως η στάση αναμονής για τις απόψεις της Κομισιόν φαίνεται να μην έχει μέλλον, καθώς η ανακοίνωση αναμένεται πολύ σύντομα…

Είναι εξαιρετικά πιθανό πάντως ακόμη και μετά από αυτό η Αθήνα να θελήσει να συζητηθεί το θέμα ακόμη πιο αναλυτικά σε επίπεδο Συμβουλίου Υπουργών ή Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου. Αλλά με τις αντιτιθέμενες απόψεις που υπάρχουν στην Ευρώπη, είναι μάλλον δύσκολο να υπάρξει κοινό αποτέλεσμα με ξεκάθαρο δρόμο… Πάντως, η αποχώρηση της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας (την οποία επίσης πιέζουν οι ΗΠΑ και αναμένεται να πάρει αποφάσεις άμεσα…) από την ΕΕ μάλλον βοηθά στο να υπάρξουν λιγότερες διαφωνίες, μας λένε χαρακτηριστικά από τις Βρυξέλλες – αν και τα δίκτυα μάλλον θα πρέπει να είναι συμβατά…

Pierrakakis spoke to EURACTIV Greece’s Theodore Karaoulanis following the visit of Greek PM in Washington.

//

PARIS

French corruption criticised by the Council of Europe. “Grey areas” in the fight against corruption persist in France, the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (Greco) warned on Thursday (8 January), calling on the government to increase transparency around the presidency and give more power and money to the newly created national financial prosecutor office.

EURACTIV France has more detail.

///

BERLIN

AfD fined for accepting illegal campaign donations. The far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) could pay a fine totalling almost €270,000 for accepting illegal campaign donations, a Berlin administrative court ruled on Thursday evening (9 January). It found that party chair Jörg Meuthen paid Swiss PR agency Goal AG €90,000 for his election campaign in the 2016 state parliament elections in Baden-Württemberg. Although it didn’t convince the court, Meuthen pointed to his inexperience, as well as his belief that the managing director of the agency, who was one of his acquaintances, had simply made some posters.

But was this the first time the far-right party faced the courts for accepting illegal campaign donations? Elsewhere Merkel is heading to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin.

EURACTIV Germany’s Sarah Lawton digs deeper.

///

VIENNA

New Europe minister flatters France. After the Austrian Greens joined Chancellor Kurz’s ÖVP to form his second coalition, the new Europe Minister, Karoline Edtstadler of the Greens, visited her French counterpart Amélie de Montchalin in Paris on Thursday (9 January).

EURACTIV Germany‘s Philipp Grüll explores why Austria appears to be developing closer-ties with France (hint: enlargement).

///

LONDON

End of the exchange. Academics reacted angrily after MPs confirmed that the UK will not seek to retain access to the Erasmus student-exchange programme after it leaves the EU on 31 January.

As they finalised the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday (9 January) that is expected to pass into law next week, MPs rejected a clause would have required the government to seek to negotiate continuing full membership of Erasmus in the post-Brexit partnership talks with the EU. “Choosing to limit the future of young people; choosing to rob them of opportunities is one of the worst outcomes of Brexit,” tweeted Northumbria university Professor Tanja Bueltmann. (Benjamin Fox, EURACTIV.com)

///

BRUSSELS

Leaked note. 229 days into the Belgian government coalition negotiations, informers Georges-Louis Bouchez (MR) and Joachim Coens (CD&V) are dealing with the fallout from the leak of the 20-page-strong confidential note of the talks’ progress between the 10 parties. The leaks revealed that left-leaning policies, such as a minimum pension of €1,500 and the closing of old nuclear power stations, had been removed, which was greeted with some concern among progressives. On Monday, the informants are due to deliver their final report to the King. (Alexandra Brzozowski | EURACTIV.com)

///

HELSINKI

Modernising air defence. By 26 February the skies over Finland will be occupied by the crème de la crème of fighter planes. The country has decided to modernise its air defence capability and replace its long-serving sixty-four Hornets with a new generation fighter.

EURACTIV’s Pekka Vanttinen has the lowdown on the new hardware.

///

DUBLIN

Party discussions. Further “constructive” talks took place between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin last night, amid speculation as to when the forthcoming Irish general election will be.

More on a possible date for the elections, courtesy of EURACTIV’s Samuel Stolton.

///

EUROPE’S SOUTH

MADRID

Jailed Catalan MEP barred from sitting in Strasbourg hemicycle. Spain’s Supreme Court has refused to release jailed Catalan MEP Oriol Junqueras, meaning he will be unable to sit at the European Parliament session next week. The decision, which will be “taken note of” according to a Parliament source, is at odds with the EU Court of Justice recognising his rights to immunity as an elected MEP. (Beatriz Rios | EURACTIV.com)

///

ATHENS

5G is not just a technology issue. Greece will wait for the relevant European Commission report before making its decisions on technology issues in the development of 5G networks, Digital Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told EURACTIV Greece. And that’s because the issue of 5G is not purely a technological one. “It is also a matter of national security and protection of the country’s critical infrastructure,” he noted.

Pierrakakis spoke to EURACTIV Greece’s Theodore Karaoulanis following the visit of Greek PM in Washington. Read more here.

///

ROME

No country for researchers. In a scathing article for the Corriere della Sera daily, an Italian university professor attacked the the European Research Council (ERC) grants, the main EU funding programme supporting excellence and frontier research. The opinion has sparked controversy among researchers, fuelling an intense debate over the current poor state of research funding in Italy. Gerardo Fortuna reports.

///

VISEGRAD

BRATISLAVA

Lajčák rumoured to become EU envoy for Western Balkans. According to rumours, Slovak outgoing foreign minister and career diplomat Miroslav Lajčák is a candidate to become the first EU special envoy for the Western Balkans, a post which would have to be set up by the European Commission in coordination with the European External Action Service (EEAS). As a two-term-foreign-minister, Lajčák served as special representative of the EU in Bosnia and Herzegovina between 2006-2009 and briefly worked in the hierarchy of the EEAS. (Zuzana Gabrižová | EURACTIV.sk)

///

BUDAPEST

Orbán will leave the EPP if it doesn’t change. “We are interested in the future EPP” but will leave the political family if it “is unable to change,” Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told an international press conference.

But what did he say about Donald Trump? Vlagyiszlav Makszimov (EURACTIV.com) and Željko Trkanjec( EURACTIV.hr) have the story.

///

PRAGUE

EU Commission wants agriculture subsidies back. Based on an audit conducted in 2017, the European Commission wants the Czech Republic to pay back €46 million worth of agricultural subsidies because farmers had not been obtaining their dues after the ‘active farmer’ concept had been introduced, server iROZHLAS.cz reported.

The country’s agriculture ministry did not agree with the decision or the final sum and has announced it would request a conciliation procedure. (Ondřej Plevák | EURACTIV.cz)

///

WARSAW

Out of Iraq? With events in Iraq following the US strike that killed Iranian top general Soleimani prompting calls for ‘restraint and de-escalation’, Poland appears undecided on whether to withdraw its troops from the country.

EURACTIV Poland’s Łukasz Gadzała has the story.

NEWS FROM THE BALKANS

SOFIA

Jobless rate drops sharply. With a decrease from 4.8% to 3.7% between November 2018 and November 2019, Bulgaria experienced one of the greatest drops in unemployment among EU member states. But the ‘Land of Roses’ tallied behind Greece, which saw the largest decrease (from 18.8% to 16.8% between September 2018 and September 2019). But what about youth unemployment?

Youth unemployment rates recorded in Czechia (5.2%), Germany (5.9%) and Bulgaria (7.0%) were the lowest across Europe for the month of November, according to Eurostat. (Dnevnik.bg)

///

LJUBLJANA

Declining trade with EU member states. Although Slovenian exports saw a 4% increase in November 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, trade with EU member states declined in June, August and October of 2019, the country’s statistical office announced. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

///

ZAGREB

A small, yet resilient nation. “I want us to respect diversity, to be unique in diversity, a small but a resilient, powerful and serene nation and in that way, breath by breath, smile by smile, event by event, slowly but constantly going towards better results and towards greater satisfaction for the people who live in Croatia,” elected president Zoran Milanović (S&D) said in a Facebook post. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

///

BELGRADE

95 UN members do not recognise Kosovo. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić said on Thursday (9 Thursday) that with 95 states not recognising Kosovo and five remaining “fluid”, meaning only 93 states recognise it as a state, any UN General Assembly decision on the matter would fail. (EURACTIV.rs)

///

PODGORICA

Dismantling the largest human trafficking ring. Montenegrin police announced that they had, with the help of Interpol and Europol, cracked down on the largest human trafficking ring to have operated in the Balkans. The police arrested eight people suspected of organising a criminal group that held more than 90 Taiwanese citizens in slavery in Montenegro for cyber-fraud. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

///

SARAJEVO

Dodik again on RS-Serbia integration. Milorad Dodik, a Serbian member of BiH’s presidency, said the future of BiH’s Serb entity of Republika Srpska (RS) was in “integration with Serbia” and that nothing would stop this process.

EURACTIV Croatia’s Željko Trkanjec has more.

***

[Edited by Sarantis Michalopoulos, Daniel Eck, Benjamin Fox]