Βραβείο Δημοσιογραφίας «Daphne Caruana Galizia»: πρόσκληση υποβολής υποψηφιοτήτων

People holding placards reading "Mafia Government" and photos of killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stage a protest called by Galizia's family and civic movements, on November 29, 2019 outside the office of the prime minister in Valletta, Malta. - Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat came under increasing pressure to resign on November 29 as protesters cried foul over the latest twist in the case of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) [AFP/STRINGER]