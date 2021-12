40.000 Αφγανούς θα δεχτούν τα κράτη μέλη της ΕΕ

Today at #JHA @EUCouncilPress

I announced that 15 EU Member States have pledged to give protection to almost 40,000 Afghans. This, hand in hand with better measures to deal with irregular migration, is how we move forward on #MigrationEU.@EUHomeAffairs @EU2021SI @EP_Justice pic.twitter.com/ENrw0cmb3A

— Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) December 9, 2021