Καρμένου Βέλλα: με ιδέες και καλές προθέσεις δεν θα σταματήσουμε την κλιματική αλλαγή

”In the EU story, the citizens are the Superheroes!

The implementation of EU laws is all about you! 🌿

You are Europe’s eyes. 🙋🏽‍♀️🇪🇺🙋🏻‍♂️

And 500 million Europeans means one billion eyes – that is a superpower! ‘’ @KarmenuVella opening #EUGreenWeek pic.twitter.com/JEHxMrGlI1

— EU Environment (@EU_ENV) May 15, 2019