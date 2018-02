ΕΤΕπ: 52 εκατ. για το μεγαλύτερο εργοστάσιο μπαταριών στην ΕΕ

I welcome the @EIB's decision, which will help this industry-led project @northvolt take off the ground. It's important to pool available instruments at the national & European level, such as InnovFin. We need to act fast & #EUBatteryAlliance set to continue delivering. https://t.co/MuvENTq7wk

— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) February 12, 2018