Τζ. Πάιατ στο πρώτο βίντεο της πρεσβείας των ΗΠΑ για τα 200 χρόνια από το 1821: Δυναμικό το μέλλον της σχέσης ΗΠΑ-Ελλάδας (βίντεο)

As Mar. 25 nears we're excited to launch the 1st video of our US-Greece: Celebrating 200 years of Friendship campaign. @USAmbPyatt highlights our historic partnership, shared passion for democracy, the values that unite us & make our countries stronger. #USGreece2021 @Greece_2021 pic.twitter.com/zYFm5CJrXJ

— U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) March 5, 2021