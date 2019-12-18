The Capitals – Τα ευρωπαϊκά νέα της ημέρας από το δίκτυο της EURACTIV

Το “The Capitals” σας μεταφέρει τα τελευταία νέα από όλη την Ευρώπη μέσα από τη σκοπιά των δημοσιογράφων του δικτύου της EURACTIV.com.

Κατακραυγή προκαλεί ο εθνικιστής ευρωβουλευτής, αλλά δεν συμβαίνει το ίδιο στη Σόφια. Ο Πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Ντέιβιντ Σάσολι, ζήτησε τη διεξαγωγή έρευνας σχετικά με τα σχόλια που φέρεται να έκανε ο Βούλγαρος ευρωβουλευτής Angel Dzhambazki από το εθνικιστικό κόμμα VMRO (ECR).

Ειδικότερα, ο Dzhambazki, σχολιάζοντας την πρόσφατη απόφαση για το πακέτο Κινητικότητας, που η Βουλγαρία θεωρεί ότι είναι άδικο, κατηγόρησε την πρόεδρο της Επιτροπής Μεταφορών Karima Delli (Πράσινοι), την οποία ονόμασε «Γαλλίδα αλγερινής καταγωγής», που είχε τη βοήθεια του «Γερμανού τουρκικής καταγωγής, Ismail Ertug», (S&D).

Η δήλωσή του εμφανίστηκε πρώτα στην προσωπική του σελίδα στο Facebook, στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου και αναφέρθηκε στο EURACTIV.bg στις 13 Δεκεμβρίου. Δημοσιεύθηκε εκ νέου με το EURACTIV.com στις 16 Δεκεμβρίου, το οποίο αποτέλεσε και την πηγή των ευρωβουλευτών.

Τόσο η Delli όσο και ο Ertug αντέδρασαν και ζήτησαν να υπάρξουν συνέπειες για τον Dzhambazki. Ο Philippe Lamberts, πρόεδρος της ομάδας των Πρασίνων, παρέπεμψε τον Βούλγαρο ευρωβουλευτή για τη δήλωσή του. Η Iratxe García Pérez, πρόεδρος της Ομάδας των Σοσιαλιστών και Δημοκρατών, δήλωσε ότι το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο είναι το σπίτι όλων των Ευρωπαίων και ότι οι ρατσιστικές δηλώσεις ήταν απαράδεκτες.

Κανένας πολιτικός από τη Βουλγαρία δεν σχολίασε τις παρατηρήσεις του Dzhambazki. Ο βουλγαρικός Τύπος ανέλαβε το ζήτημα, μόνο αφού αντέδρασαν οι ξένοι ευρωβουλευτές.

Ο Dzhambazki είχε μια κακή εβδομάδα. Την ίδια μέρα δημοσίευσε τα ξενοφοβικά σχόλιά του στο Facebook, τραβήχτηκε στη Βουλγαρία με μεθυσμένη οδήγηση και η άδεια του αφαιρέθηκε. Στη σύνοδο κορυφής της ΕΕ την Παρασκευή, ο βουλγαρικός πρωθυπουργός Μπόικο Μπορίσοφ εξέφρασε την απογοήτευσή του. Το VMRO είναι εταίρος συνασπισμού με το κόμμα GERB του Borissov (συνδεδεμένο με την ΕΡΡ).

Πριν από ένα χρόνο, ο Dzhambazki προσπάθησε να περάσει από τον έλεγχο του αεροδρομίου της Σόφιας με ένα όπλο και σφαίρες. Εξήγησε ότι έφερε το όπλο, για το οποίο έχει άδεια, στη Βουλγαρία και ξέχασαν να το αφήσουν στο σπίτι, πριν επιβιβαστούν στο αεροπλάνο.

EU INSTITUTIONS | Three religion-related intergroups in new EU House. 3 out of 27 intergroups of the new European Parliament will be related to religion issues, according to a document seen by EURACTIV. We were informed that a big number of consultancies in Brussels have been heavily lobbying in the last months in favor of these three intergroups. Read more here. (Sarantis Michalopoulos | EURACTIV.com)

///

DUBLIN

EPP’s Dara Murphy scandal in the Oireachtas. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has put pressure on Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to disclose what action he is undertaking with regards to a proposed investigation into the the former Fine Gael member of parliament Dara Murphy. The Irishman is now a member of Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel’s cabinet. Sam Stolton has the story.

///

PARIS

Pension reform talks heat up. Following the 13th day of demonstrations against the proposed pension reform, French PM Edouard Philippe is once again receiving the unions in Matignon on Wednesday, in an attempt to find a way out of the crisis, under the threat of further blockages in transport during the Christmas holidays. Read more. (EURACTIV.fr)

///

LONDON

How Brexit spoiled Christmas. A lack of EU seasonal workers is set to deny many Britons their seasonal staple: sausages wrapped in blankets (ie bacon), that forms part of the typical Christmas lunch in the UK. Customers at JD Wetherspoon’s pubs, whose chairman Tim Martin is, ironically, a staunch Brexiteer, have been warned by the chain that the treat will be in short supply this Christmas.

The British Meat Association warned in October that ‘pigs in blankets’, which are wrapped by hand, would be in short supply because of fewer EU workers at meat plants, a problem that is likely to re-emerge after the UK leaves the bloc in January. (Benjamin Fox, EURACTIV.com)

///

HELSINKI

The ‘party’ temporarily suspended. The Bank of Finland dumped a bucket of ice water over the government on Tuesday. Headed by former Commissioner, Olli Rehn, the bank predicts weaker economic growth than expected for 2020. The growth will slow to under one per cent (0.9%). The forecast for exports and investments is very moderate. Pekka Vanttinen has the story.

///

BERLIN

Demands for a credible investigation in Saxony-Anhalt: The future of the ruling coalition of the Christian Democrats (CDU), Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens in the former East German state of Saxony-Anhalt is still in question. The CDU’s continued support of local CDU politician with a neo-Nazi past, Robert Möritz, has drawn intense criticism from the SPD and Greens. On 17 December, the SPD called for a credible investigation of the scandal as a condition for continuing the coalition. Read more

(Sarah Lawton |EURACTIV.de)

///

VIENNA

Constitutional court overrules right-wing government’s welfare reform. The government’s welfare reforms would have entailed linking benefits to language levels, reducing cash support to families for every additional child, and an obligation of social public agencies to share personal client data with authorities. According to the court, the changes would have discriminated against migrants as well as multi-child families. In addition, it would have breached Austrian data protection law. Philipp Grüll has the story.

///

BUCHAREST

No to a “new Central Europe”. Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis has rejected Viktor Orban’s proposal to build “a new Central Europe”. “I am supporting the EU, not another entity built in a smaller, closer area,” Iohannis told reporters in Bucharest. “I don’t think we should open new fault lines inside the EU, but on the contrary, we should engage to close the existing ones,” the Romanian president added. Read the story of Bogdan Neagu from EURACTIV.ro here.

///

BUDAPEST

The International Investment Bank (IIB) will buy a building for its new headquarters for €26.8 million, in a prime location on the Danube promenade, 444 reports . The government has supported the project with €10 million. The bank is described as “Putin’s Trojan Horse” by the opposition, and has raised concerns domestically and internationally, especially in the United States. Vlagyiszlav Makszimov has the story.

///

MADRID

Catalan president insists on “right to self-determination”. Quim Torra, the president of Catalonia, on Tuesday insisted on the “right to self-determination” for that prosperous Spanish region (northeast), before giving his support –and that of Catalan separatist political forces- to the investiture of acting socialist PM Pedro Sánchez, Spanish media reported.

Fernando Heller from EUROEFE.EURACTIV.es has the story: Catalan president insists on ‘right to self-determination’ to unlock political stalemate

///

BRUSSELS

Not zen anymore. The Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) has decided to cut short its collaboration with the Confucius Institute, a Chinese government-funded facility promoting the dissemination of Chinese language and culture, the management of the university has confirmed. The institution has been criticised of giving rise to concerns related to breaches of academic freedom and rising Chinese political influence in the countries in which it operates. Alexandra Brzozowski has the story.

///

ROME | ATHENS

Back in Libya. Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has flown to Libya, to meet both contenders for the control of the country, the head of UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and General of Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar.

“Italy has lost ground in the country, we cannot deny it, but the time has come to regain our natural role as the main interlocutor, always a friend of Libyan people,” he said. Di Maio added that he would like to work on a second mission to Libya together with the EU chief of diplomacy Josep Borrell.

The escalating crisis with Turkey in light of the MoU recently signed between Ankara and Tripoli on maritime zones, has forced the Greek government to step up its efforts to give defense equipment a boost. Particularly, Athens is planning to upgrade the F-16s, as well as acquire Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia opposed the MoU and Egypt asked the UN not to register it. (Gerardo Fortuna | Sarantis Michalopoulos, EURACTIV.com)

///

WARSAW

Polexit? According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, Poles are almost the most Eurosceptic nation in the EU. 47% of Poles think that they could face future better outside the EU, while 45% think otherwise and 8% has no opinion on the issue. The tendency is the worst in the EU as a year ago, Eurosceptics were 36%, while euro-enthusiasts 55%.

EURACTIV Poland explains the reasons why here (in English)

///

BRATISLAVA

Minister of Health Andrea Kalavská hands in resignation to the president Zuzana Čaputová. In the meantime, until the elections, the ministry will be led by the PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD). “What else is there to do?” was his answer to the question if he would have enough time to manage both the government and the ministry.

A Jewish cemetery in the town of Námestovo in northern Slovakia has been destroyed. More than 75 gravestones were broken or knocked over. The police are searching for the perpetrators. “Such a raid of vandalism was not seen even during the second world war,” local activist commented. (Zuzana Gabrižová |EURACTIV.sk)

///

PRAGUE

Cyber security service chief dismissed. The Czech government has dismissed the head of National Cyber and Information Security Service (NÚKIB). Dušan Navrátil has led the office since its foundation in 2017 but according to PM Andrej Babiš, he lacks managerial and communication skills.

In December 2018, NÚKIB released a warning against software and hardware products made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. After that, the office faced criticism both from Babiš and Czech President Miloš Zeman.

However, the government claims that Navrátil’s dismissal is not related to this matter. Navrátil declined to comment on the government’s decision.

(Aneta Zachová | EURACTIV.cz)

///

ZAGREB

Shaky seat. Only four days before the elections, the future does not seem so bright and shiny for the current president Kolinda Grabar Kitarović (HDZ, EPP). Her numbers keep dropping and she is making things worse by going viral with controversial statements. At the same time, the popularity of her main opponents keeps rising, especially her main competitor Miroslav Škoro (independent), who is “stealing” her right-wing voters.

According to all polls, if Grabar Kitarović does not win in the first round- which is highly unlikely- and if Škoro gets to the second round, which is very likely, she will surely lose.

Such an event would be a second defeat for Plenković’s HDZ, a party that has zero tolerance to defeats.

One of the most influential politicians in Europe is currently fighting for his political career which seems very shaky only 20 days before the official start of the Croatian EU Presidency. When asked what Kolinda’s defeat would mean for his destiny, Plenković responded: “We will win”.

(Tea Trubić Macan | EURACTIV.hr)

///

BELGRADE

Šarec in Serbia. Slovenian PM Marjan Šarec said in Novi Sad on 17 December that the stalemate in the EU’s enlargement policy was unproductive and did not contribute to the stability of the region.

“A proactive approach must exist on the part of the EU. We are convinced that the entire region belongs to the EU and that there is no alternative. We would like enlargement along with honouring the rule of law and recall that this is an economically and socially important process, and this is why we will continue to offer support to Serbia,” Šarec said.(EURACTIV.rs)

***

[Edited by Sarantis Michalopoulos, Samuel Stolton]