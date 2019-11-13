The Capitals – Τα ευρωπαϊκά νέα της ημέρας από το δίκτυο της EURACTIV

Το “The Capitals” σας μεταφέρει τα τελευταία νέα από όλη την Ευρώπη μέσα από τη σκοπιά των δημοσιογράφων του δικτύου της EURACTIV.com.

Ο Ερντογάν είναι αποφασισμένος να στείλει πίσω τους μαχητές του ISIS

Τέσσερις Βέλγοι υπήκοοι επηρεάζονται μέχρι στιγμής από την απόφαση της Τουρκίας να απελάσει ξένους τζιχαντιστές που είχαν πάει στη Συρία προκειμένου να πολεμήσουν μαζί με το Ισλαμικό Κράτος και τώρα κρατούνται στο τουρκικό έδαφος, σύμφωνα με τον υπουργό Εξωτερικών, Didier Reynders. Το γραφείο της Βελγικής Ομοσπονδιακής Εισαγγελίας απέστειλε αίτημα έκδοσης για έναν από τους τρομοκράτες αγωνιστές.

Erdoğan is determined to send back ISIS fighters

Four Belgian nationals are affected so far by Turkey’s decision to expel foreign jihadists who had gone to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State (IS) and are being held on Turkish soil, according to foreign minister Didier Reynders. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office has sent a request for extradition for one of the terrorist fighters.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday (9 November) that his country was “not a hotel for ISIS members” and accused Europe of leaving the Turkish authorities to deal with the prisoners alone. Although European powers have launched talks with Iraqi officials to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial in Iraq, the US’ withdrawal from Syria has forced Turkish authorities to rethink their strategy over concerns of raising the risk of jihadists escaping or returning home.

“Turkey will continue to expel ISIS fighters regardless of whether the other countries accept them. Some countries have started to panic after we started to deport ISIS foreign terrorists. Turkey has been worried about this issue for years. It is time for others to worry too,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday (12 November).

An American ISIS fighter is currently trapped in no-mans-land at the Greek-Turkish border, and Greece is refusing to take him in. See the video here.

Turkey’s Anadolu agency reported that a German and a Danish man were to be deported to their respective countries yesterday, while 11 French jihadists, who had been arrested in Syria, are still going through the legal process. Two Irish jihadists, who have also been arrested in Syria, will soon be deported.

In Germany, around 170 police officers raided three apartments in Offenbach, a city next to Frankfurt, yesterday (12 November). The raid has led to the arrest of three suspected members of ISIS, who are accused of plotting a terrorist attack in the heavily populated Rhein-Main area. The Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office disclosed that the suspects aimed to kill as many people as possible with explosives or firearms.

In Rome, twelve far-right extremists have been investigated for having allegedly planned to blow up a mosque near Siena by igniting a gas pipe. Two people have been arrested for illegal possession of explosive materials. Although the terrorists were ready to put the plan in place, it ended up in smoke when they feared police would have found them out.

[Alexandra Brzozowski, Gerardo Fortuna | EURACTIV.com with Sarah Lawton | EURACTIV.de – edited by Sarantis Michalopoulos]

