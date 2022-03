Πρώην Πρόεδρος Εσθονίας: «Τηλεφωνήσαμε στο Χίτλερ να του πούμε να είναι πιο ευγενικός;»

epa05839241 Former Estonia President Toomas Hendrik Ilves (L) testifies during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on 'Undermining Democratic Institutions and Splintering NATO - Russian Disinformation Aims', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 09 March 2017. Also in the picture (L to R); former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs Lincoln Bloomfield Jr.; Executive Vice President at the Center for European Policy Analysis Peter Doran; and former US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Daniel Baer. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS [EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS]