Μέρκελ: Να συνεχιστούν οι κυρώσεις κατά της Ρωσίας

We, as #EU Member States, fully support the independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity of #Ukraine within the internationally recognised borders.

We condemn the coming illegitimate “elections” of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” & “Donetsk People’s Republic”. pic.twitter.com/tGdFQvYyRX

— SwedenUN 🇸🇪 (@SwedenUN) October 30, 2018