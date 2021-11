Η Τουρκία διεξάγει την πρώτη ακρόαση του Καβαλά μετά από διαμάχη με τους δυτικούς συμμάχους

The clock is ticking for #Turkey to release philanthropist #OsmanKavala.

The Council of Europe is threatening infringement proceedings if he's not freed by end of November. Human rights groups say he's tip of the iceberg. Our report with @Goktay, @Wburema @MuratBaykara pic.twitter.com/3tvc77Skkd

— Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin) November 25, 2021