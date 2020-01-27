The Capitals – Τα ευρωπαϊκά νέα της ημέρας από το δίκτυο της EURACTIV

Το “The Capitals” σας μεταφέρει τα τελευταία νέα από όλη την Ευρώπη μέσα από τη σκοπιά των δημοσιογράφων του δικτύου της EURACTIV.com.

ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟ

Στο ΔΣ της Deutsche Bank ο πρώην αντι-καγκελάριος. Ο πρώην πρόεδρος των Σοσιαλδημοκρατών (SPD), πρώην αντιπρόεδρος και υπουργός Εξωτερικών Sigmar Gabriel, διορίστηκε από την Deutsche Bank την Παρασκευή (24 Ιανουαρίου) στο διοικητικό της συμβούλιο. Ο διορισμός του θα τεθεί σε ψηφοφορία κατά τη διάρκεια της ετήσιας γενικής συνέλευσης στις 20 Μαΐου. Αλλά γιατί ο διορισμός του προκάλεσε τέτοιες αντιδράσεις;

Σε άλλες ειδήσεις, η Γερμανική Υπηρεσία Στρατιωτικών Πληροφοριών ερευνά περίπου 550 περιπτώσεις δεξιού εξτρεμισμού εντός των τάξεών της, σύμφωνα με ρεπορτάζ που είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας το Σαββατοκύριακο. Άνοιξαν 360 νέες υποθέσεις το 2019 και θα δημοσιεύσουμε την πρώτη ετήσια έκθεση δραστηριοτήτων του το 2020, δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος της Υπηρεσίας Στρατιωτικών Αντιρρησιών.

///

ΠΑΡΙΣΙ

Τέλος ο Gare du Nord; Οι υποψήφιοι για το Δήμο του Παρισιού, Μπέντζαμιν Γκρέβεο και Cédric Villani, πρότειναν το Σαββατοκύριακο να μεταφερθεί ο σιδηροδρομικός σταθμός από το Παρίσι στα προάστια. Ενώ ο Villani θα ήθελε να δει το Gare du Nord στο Saint-Denis, ο Benjamin Griveaux θέλει να μεταφέρει το Gare de l’Est. Και οι δύο αυτές ιδέες θα καθιστούσαν το ταξίδι δυσκολότερο για όσους προέρχονται από τις Βρυξέλλες και το Στρασβούργο. Η EURACTIV France αναφέρει.

///

ΒΡΥΞΕΛΛΕΣ

Εμπάργκο στις εξαγωγές όπλων. Τρεις βελγικές ΜΚΟ στέλνουν στο Δικαστήριο την ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση και τον υπουργό οικονομικών Αλεξάντερ Ντε Κρόο (Open VLD) σε προσπάθεια να παγώσει τις πωλήσεις βελγικών όπλων στη Σαουδική Αραβία για έξι μήνες.

Alexandra Brzozowski has the story.

///

Διαβάστε παρακάτω τις άλλες ειδήσεις από το δίκτυο της Euractiv, στο σημερινό The Capitals, όπως δημοσιεύθηκε στη Euractiv:

HELSINKI

From positive to stable. Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has downgraded Finland’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to AA+, from positive to stable. This is a reminder of Finland’s growing debt and worsening demographic trends. According to the agency, fiscal policy has remained too loose despite a cycle in which medium-term growth continues to be weak and healthcare reform is not being carried out.

EURACTIV’s Pekka Vänttinen looks into Fitch Ratings’ other findings.

UK AND IRELAND

DUBLIN

Greens launch manifesto. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan launched his party’s manifesto over the weekend, ahead of the upcoming Irish general election on 8 February. EURACTIV’s Samuel Stolton looks into the party’s manifesto.

///

LONDON

Will Brexit see European division at the UN Security Council? In a recent UN Security Council vote on extending cross-border aid to Syria, Britain aligned with the United States and abstained in a rare split with its European partners that could herald others to come after Brexit. Read more.

Meanwhile, the government is set to launch a fast-track visa scheme for scientists,mathematicians and researchers next month. Currently, EU researchers account for about half of the total UK scientific workforce of 211,000, a number that is likely to fall once freedom of movement ends after Brexit. Critics say that the new scheme will not be sufficient to avoid numbers of scientists and researchers falling.

The Global Talent visa will be open from 20 February to those who work in a qualifying field and have been endorsed by a recognised UK body (Benjamin Fox, EURACTIV.com).

EUROPE’S SOUTH

MADRID

Government backs Venezuela’s democratic transition. Spain’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Arancha González Laya, offered Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó “full support” on Saturday (25 January) for a democratic transition in the Latin American country, EURACTIV’s partner EFE reported.

But what else did the Spanish minister tell Guaidó after his European trip to Davos, Brussels and Madrid? EURACTIV’s partner EFE reports.

///

ROME

Centre-left relief. The Democratic Party (PD) breathed a sigh of relief as the attempt of right-wing leader Matteo Salvini to take over the “red” Emilia-Romagna failed. Pushed by the ‘sardines’ movement, PD candidate Stefano Bonaccini defeated Lega’s Borgonzoni in crucial regional elections, limiting the pressure on the government coalition from Salvini. Gerardo Fortuna has more detail.

Read also: Emilia Romagna voters upset Salvini’s plan to trigger early elections

///

ATHENS

Juncker says he saved Greece. In an interview with journal Kathimerini, former EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece could have been expelled from the eurozone in 2015 if he had not stepped in to smooth out tensions between Athens and other member states. He also said Varoufakis did not play an important role throughout this period. “I think I shouldn’t have spent more than ten minutes with him. This time was of course enough to write books.”

Pipeline speeds up works. Interconnector Greece – Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline is speeding up, as both sides urge the construction companies to finish the works before October 2020. According to Euractiv.gr media partner economix.gr, both governments see an opportunity for better market results with the construction of the Floating Storage Regasification Unit, outside of nearby Alexandroupolis Port. (Theodore Karaoulanis, EURACTIV.gr)

VISEGRAD

WARSAW

New PO leadership. The country’s largest opposition party, Civic Platform (PO), has nominated their new leader, Borys Budka. EURACTIV Poland’s Łukasz Gadzała looks into the political career of PO’s new leader, who has ties with former European Council President Donald Tusk.

///

PRAGUE

New leadership. The Christian Democrats (KDU-ČSL, EPP) and the Greens elected their new leaders after their respective party congresses this weekend. While former agricultural minister Marian Jurečka took the leadership spot for KDU-ČSL, the Greens, who are not currently represented in the Czech parliament, voted for Magdalena Davis and European Greens committee member, Michal Berg. (Aneta Zachová | EURACTIV.cz)

///

BUDAPEST

Fidesz wins municipal polls. Ruling party candidate András Dézsi Csaba won the mayoral by-elections in the country’s sixth biggest city, Győr. The office became vacant after another Fidesz politician, Zsolt Borkai, resigned from the post following a sex scandal. (Vlagyiszlav Makszimov | EURACTIV.com)

NEWS FROM THE BALKANS

SOFIA

Severe pollution. The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation on Saturday (25 January) into a case of severe pollution that killed tons of fish in Maritsa River. EURACTIV Bulgaria’s Krassen Nikolov has more details.

///

BUCHAREST

Rule of law mechanism for all EU member states. Romanian Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu spoke at the informal meeting between justice and home affairs ministers about the creation of a mechanism for evaluating the judiciary and the rule of law in all EU member states in a bid to detect attempts that undermine the rule of law and the fight against corruption. Romania, together with Bulgaria, are the only countries monitored by the EU under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). (EURACTIV.ro)

///

ZAGREB

More trouble within the ruling party. Sources have confirmed that following a secret government meeting held on Saturday, Health Minister Milan Kujundžić (HDZ, EPP) is expected to resign on Monday (27 January) following allegations that he did not properly declare his property expenses.

But what does that mean for ruling party HDZ? EURACTIV Croatia’s Tea Trubić Macan reports.

///

BELGRADE

Railway service between Serbia and Kosovo. US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for normalisation talks between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, said that “a deal to restore railway traffic between Serbia and Kosovo is important for both states”. Details of the agreement would be revealed at a meeting on 27 January, the US envoy said in Belgrade. (EURACTIV.rs)

///

LJUBLJANA

The US warns against 5G security. Robert Strayer, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Cyber and Communications, said that the government and the private sector should take care when choosing the providers of equipment for the development of 5G network and services so that it could protect itself against cyber attacks and data insecurity in a timely fashion.

But what did Strayer have to say about China’s plans for 5G expansion? EURACTIV Croatia’s Željko Trkanjec looks into it.

///

In other news, Slovenian MEP Ljudmila Novak (EPP) was attacked after voting against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. After the MEP from the country’s smaller opposition-party, NSi, voted in favour of the European Parliament resolution calling for concrete recommendations and set deadlines for Poland and Hungary regarding their judicial independence and rule of law situation, she was met with furious attacks from SDS, the country’s largest opposition party which happens to have excellent relations with Orbán and Fidesz, and labelled as “a peasant trying to play political chess”. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

For more about the European Parliament’s resolution about the rule of law in Hungary and Poland, read: “European Parliament calls on member states to act on Poland and Hungary“.

///

SARAJEVO

Tourists from Wuhan to enter BiH. Border authorities still do not have any specific instructions on how to deal with a bus carrying Chinese tourists from Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out. The bus is on its way from Croatia, as none of them had any symptoms after entering the country. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

///

PODGORICA

Chinese workers monitored. Workers from China (from the China Road and Bridge Corporation, CRBC) building a highway in Montenegro have been subject to increased monitoring and increased precautionary measures due to the possible spread of the coronavirus. (Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr)

***