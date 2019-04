Με 10.000 μόνιμους συνοριοφύλακες ενισχύεται η FRONTEX – αντιδράσεις από την αριστερά

For four years we fought to get a European Border & Coast Guard. EU countries were blocking, but we managed to get it done: 10000 extra border officers. We should not wait for 2027, but do it now! We need to better protect our external borders to keep our internal EU borders open https://t.co/CViDZB5KwF

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 18, 2019