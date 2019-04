Βρετανία: Με στήριξη της αντιπολίτευσης εγκρίθηκε η πρόταση Μέι για Brexit μέχρι 30 Ιουνίου

Theresa May during a debate at the House of Commons parliament in London, Britain, 12 March 2019. [EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES]