Βουλγαρία: Αδιάλλακτη η στάση της Ολλανδίας για το Σένγκεν

Dutch position could have been soften had Bularia openly supported Amsterdam for EMA. Sofia inexplicably didn't, though @markrutte personally appealed to @BoykoBorissov. Now Bulgaria is again a punch bag for Rutte to show Dutch voters he's tough with those pesky EEuropeans. https://t.co/cfru6gZDhS

— Ilin Stanev (@ilin_stanev) February 7, 2018