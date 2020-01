Τα «συν» και τα «πλην» της συνάντησης Μητσοτάκη – Τραμπ

epa08110804 US President Donald J. Trump (2-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (2-R) welcome Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and his wife Mareva Grabowski (L) at the South Portico of the White House, in Washington, DC, 07 January 2020. Trump and Mitsotakis meet amid heightened tensions between Greece and NATO ally Turkey, with migration and regional security among the issues expected to be discussed between the two leaders. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS