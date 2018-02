Πυρά κατά Μέρκελ για τις υποχωρήσεις στους Σοσιαλιστές

#GroKo: Germany’s papers react to the grand coalition deal, agreed yesterday between the CSU, #Merkel’s CDU and Social Dems

– @DIEZEIT Republic on the edge of a nervous breakdown

– @SZ Two winners and Merkel

– @BILD Chancellor at any price: Merkel hands government to SPD pic.twitter.com/XDpaviuPl5

— DW | Politics (@dw_politics) February 8, 2018