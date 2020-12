Πώς ρίχνεται ο Μητσοτάκης στη μάχη της Συνόδου Κορυφής

epa08551168 Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes a statement as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 17 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for the first time since February to discuss plans responding to coronavirus crisis and new long-term EU budget at the special European Council on 17 and 18 July. EPA/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL