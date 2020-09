MED7: Ηχηρό μήνυμα του ευρωπαϊκού νότου για την τουρκική προκλητικότητα

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiadis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela pose after the closing press conference of the seventh MED7 Mediterranean countries summit in Porticcio, Corsica, France, 10 September 2020. [EPA/EFE/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ / LUDOVIC MARIN]