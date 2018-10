Λουξεμβούργο: Αβεβαιότητα προκαλεί το εκλογικό αποτέλεσμα

Luxembourg: Social Democrats LSAP (S&D) follow the European trend: Worst election result since the 1920s. Might drop to 4th position for the first time since 1919. 40% of the voting stations have published parts of the votes. #RTLwalen18 #Wahlen2018 #Luxembourg #LSAP #Socialism pic.twitter.com/SPCY2Awnyt

— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) October 14, 2018