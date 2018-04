ΕΚ: Επιτάχυνση της ευρωπαϊκής ολοκλήρωσης ζήτησε ο Μακρόν

The solution is not to break Europe, but to re-discover it. You are right, true sovereignty is European. And it is brave to say it in a country that always thought "Long live Europe, provided it is French" #EPlenary @EmmanuelMacron 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/ISkgufXdyd

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 17, 2018