ΕΕ και ΝΑΤΟ χαιρετίζουν το αποτέλεσμα του δημοψηφίσματος στην ΠΓΔΜ

Around 1,000 opponents of #Macedonia's 'name' deal w/ Greece are celebrating in Skopje tonight after today's referendum failed to reach the 50% threshold of voter turnout required to make it legally valid.

Around 35% of eligible voters took part.

— Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) September 30, 2018