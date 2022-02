Αρχηγός του γερμανικού στρατού: Ο στρατός μας είναι «γυμνός», έχει ελάχιστα να προσφέρει

Berlin Mayor @FranziskaGiffey just informed me that tonight Brandenburg Gate will light up in 🇺🇦 colours

Thanks for this delayed symbolic gesture

But: what Ukraine really needs from 🇩🇪 NOW:

👉🏻defence weapons & lend-lease

👉🏻multi-billion economic aid program

👉🏻hell sanctions on🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/FPa4F5IBa7

— Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) February 23, 2022