Αντιδράσεις σε Βουλγαρία-Τσεχία μετά την πώληση της CEZ

To esplain the CEZ scandal: Three grid operators have divided Bulgaria, each one acting as a monopolist. CEZ has the monopoly of the Western part of the country, another Czech company, Energo-Pro controls the north-west, and Austria’s EVN the south-west pic.twitter.com/jhHZDG0aIq

— Georgi Gotev (@GeorgiGotev) February 28, 2018