Η Creta Farm στο μικροσκόπιο της ΕΤΕπ – Euractiv Αποκλειστικό

EIB signs loan agreement with Creta Farms in first Greek transaction with the support of the guarantee under the EFSI. From left to right: EIB’s Zhang Yu, EC DG GROW Director Kristin Schreiber, Creta Farms President Manos Domazakis, EIB head of Investment Team for Greece Nicholas Jennett, Greek Economy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, EIB Vice President Jonathan Taylor, Creta Farms Vice-President Konstantinos Domazakis, Creta Farms General Manager and Deputy CEO, Konstantinos Frouzis. [EIB]