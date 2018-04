Επιστροφή στην προεδρία για τον Μίλο Τζουκάνοβιτς

Results of the Presidential elections in #Montenegro – Milo Djukanovic from the ruling DPS party secures the victory in the first round. Montenegro is one of the rare European countries where the same party & leader continue to rule for the last 25 years. #EU #Balkans pic.twitter.com/8lQpGcMlnE

— MonteneGreens (@MonteneGreens) April 15, 2018