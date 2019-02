Ανάπτυξη και δουλειές η «συνταγή Βέμπερ» κατά των λαϊκιστών – photos και video

Talking with software #developers in #Athens @Workable today. It is clear that #innovation will be a key driver of success for #Greece and Europe in the upcoming years. We need to invest more and create a real internal market for the #digital economy @kmitsotakis #BetterEurope pic.twitter.com/gLfvlrZs9F

— Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) February 7, 2019