Ξεκινά η μάχη για τη διαδοχή Γιούνκερ στις Βρυξέλλες

(L-R) The top candidates for the upcoming European Parliament Elections, Alternative for Germany party (AfD) chairman Joerg Meuthen, Free Democratic Party (FDP) deputy chairwoman Nicola Beer, German Minister of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Katarina Barley, European People's Party (EPP) chairman Manfred Weber (CDU/CSU) The Left party (Die Linke) top candidate Oezlem Demirel and Green party (Die Gruenen) top candidate Sven Giegold attend the television debate 'How's it going, Europe?' (Wie geht's Europa?) ahead of the European election with the heads of the German Parties in Berlin, Germany, 21 May 2019. [EPA/CLEMENS BILAN]